Suspects identified in Colorado Springs homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people believed to be involved in the homicide of Benjamin Nandin have been identified.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homicide/Assault Unit have been working to identify the suspects involved in this case, which happened February 11 of this year at 424 West Fillmore Street.

CSPD says the first suspect identified as 27-year-old Kyree Howard-Walker of Colorado Springs was also a suspect in two additional homicides that happened in Colorado Springs on February 22, 2020.

Howard-Walker died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on February 25, 2020, police say.

The second suspect, identified as 39-year-old Vanessa Taylor of Colorado Springs, turned herself in at the Police Operations Center Monday.

Investigators do not believe Taylor was involved in the two homicides that occurred on February 22.