Suspects arrested for 2014 murder in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police made an arrest Tuesday for a 2014 murder investigation in Colorado Springs.

On October 7, 2014, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) initiated an investigation into the murder of Jamanion Keys, who had been shot in the 900 block of Acapulco Court. Since then, CSPD homicide detectives from the Violent Crimes Section have worked tirelessly on this investigation and identified the suspects of this crime as 43-year-old Rodric Donley and 40-year-old Lisa Deboer, both from Colorado Springs.

The suspects have been arrested on the charge of first-degree murder and were transported and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.