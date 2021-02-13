Suspected puppy thieves caught on camera

PUEBLO, Colo. — This Yorkshire Terrier was stolen from the pet store on the south side earlier today.

Police say the man was wearing a dark zip-up jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

the woman had on a black zip-up jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Police say they took off in a black Nissan Sentra with no visible license plates.

The car had a spare tire on the front passenger side.

Police released more photos of the man who is suspected of stealing the puppy asking anyone with information to call Officer Pedraza (719)-553-3310.