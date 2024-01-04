(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested on suspicion of driving impaired after he allegedly caused a multi-car crash on I-25, which included an on-duty Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) patrol car.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, the Colorado State Patrol reported a multi-car crash on I-25 at the South Circle Drive exit.

CSPD said a car was travelling in the left lane of I-25 heading southbound and drifted out of the lane, hitting the center median and ricocheting back into traffic. CSPD said the car then hit the front of an on-duty HCSO cruiser, before rotating and hitting the rear of the cruiser a second time.

CSPD said both cars were damaged inoperably, and had to be towed from the scene. The driver of the car that hit the median, identified as Adam Russell, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and other related traffic charges.

CSPD said I-25 was reduced to one lane during the crash investigation.