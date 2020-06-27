Suspected drunk driver arrested for punching paramedic, attempting to stab officer with EpiPen

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police say a woman was arrested in Colorado Springs after crashing her car and assaulting an officer and a paramedic.

23-year-old Stevie Maria Adrian was arrested on charges of first degree assault on a peace officer, second degree assault on a paramedic, cruelty to animals, DUI, and other traffic related charges.

Around 8:00 p.m., Colorado Springs Police officers responded to the intersection of N. Powers and N. Carefree Circle for a suspected DUI driver.

Police say Adrian crashed her car head-on and then got out of the car and began acting erratic, and chased people with a small dog in her arms.

Medical personell arrived first and police say Adrian punched one of the paramedics.

Adrian was detained in a patrol car and a DUI specialist was sent to evaluate the scene. When this officer contacted her, she became combative and tried to stab the officer with an EpiPen she had on her, according to CSPD.

As the officer was trying to stop the assault, Adrian bit him.

Adrian was arrested without further incident.

The CSPD officer received a minor injury to his arm and remained on duty.