(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect who threw a rock, shattering a glass door outside the Police Operations Center (POC) in downtown Colorado Springs has been arrested for the damage, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said overnight on Monday, June 19 just after 12:30 a.m., the suspect, identified as Ryan Netzer, was contacted and arrested for the damage without incident.

FOX21 News drove by the area, located in the 700 block of South Nevada Avenue, on Monday morning and snapped photos of the damage.