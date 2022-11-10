(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect allegedly wanted for multiple robberies of Colorado Springs Game Stop and Dutch Bros stores is still on the run, and now police need your help tracking him down.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), 26-year-old Ricardo Huizar was on parole in May of 2022, when he was arrested on several warrants for burglarizing four different cell phone stores. Although he was on parole, CSPD said he bonded out of jail.

In September, another arrest warrant was issued for Huizar after police identified him as the alleged suspect in five robberies of local GameStop and Dutch Bros stores.

On Sept. 20, shortly before 10 p.m., officers attempted to stop the vehicle Huizar was driving after it was apparently used in a Dutch Bros robbery earlier that same day. Police said as Huizar was trying to escape, he hit two police cars.

The vehicle Huizar was driving was later recovered by police, but he has not been found. Chief Adrian Vasquez of CSPD expressed his concerns in the below statement.

“This case is an example of how changes in one area of the judicial system can have effects in another. Allowing parolees who violate parole and commit new crimes, to bond out of jail can have a significant negative effect to the crime rates and the safety of our community members. This results in unnecessary additional victimization within our community. It also puts our officers at additional risk while trying to repeatedly take the same suspect into custody.” Chief Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Police Department

Anyone who believes they have information about the location of Huizar, or has information about these crimes, is encouraged to call the CSPD non-emergency line at (719) 444-7000 or contact Pikes Peak Area Crimestoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).