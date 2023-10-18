(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect allegedly broke out windows of his second-floor apartment and was throwing items and threatening neighbors, sparking an evacuation and shelter-in-place on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of South Circle Drive, just west of Valley Hi Golf Course, on a report of a man breaking out the windows of his apartment and throwing things out the windows.

CSPD said the man was endangering neighbors and threatening to “shoot people.” CSPD added that there have been 24 calls to law enforcement about this specific apartment in the last month.

While officers were on scene, CSPD said the suspect continued to throw things from the second floor windows and barricaded himself inside the apartment. The suspect also made statements that his apartment had a bomb inside and was on fire.

CSPD evacuated surrounding apartments and a Peak Alert was issued just before 6 p.m. telling those in the area to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place was lifted about an hour later.

This is a developing story and FOX21 News will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.