(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A standoff between Colorado Springs Police and a barricaded suspect concluded peacefully when the individual surrendered to authorities.

The incident unfolded at a residence located just off Lower Gold Camp Road and 21st Street, following a response to a burglary call that escalated into a protracted standoff.

According to CSPD, the standoff commenced at approximately 8:48 AM, as officers arrived at the scene in response to the reported burglary, only to find themselves facing a barricaded suspect.

The individual, who had sought refuge within the home, refused to cooperate with law enforcement for four hours. Police confirmed the suspect was in the house alone, the victim was at a different location.

CSPD did end up calling in their Tactical Enforcement Unit to assist with the situation, but no use of force ended up being deployed by the officers throughout the standoff.

The suspect decided to surrender peacefully, around 2:00 PM, allowing officers to take the individual into custody without any further incident. The suspect was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

According to police, the shelter-in-place order that had been in effect for the surrounding area was lifted at approximately 2:03 PM.