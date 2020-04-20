Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs identified

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed during a response by the Colorado Springs Police Department on Sunday, as 28-year-old Virgill Thorpe.

The call came in as a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of Oak Creek Drive East, located just west of Quail Lake in Colorado Springs.

The woman who made the call told police Thorpe was armed with a rifle.

Officers said, when they arrived on scene, Thorpe was outside of the home. Then, they said he ran back in, grabbed a rifle and pointed it at them.

Four officers fired their weapons, striking Thorpe at least one time.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died. The cause and manner of his death will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The four officers involved in the incident have been placed on routine administrative leave.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this incident.