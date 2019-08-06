Suspect killed in CSPD officer-involved shooting identified

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in the 2400 block of East Fountain Blvd. as 19-year-old Devon Malik Bailey.

The shooting occured on Saturday, August 3, at approximately 6:45 PM, when officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were sent out on a report of a personal robbery.

On scene, the robbery victim identified two suspects to police, who made contact with both individuals.

Officers say during that encounter, one man reached for a firearm. At least one officer fired a shot at that man.

Bailey was transported to a local hospital where he died. The El Paso County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Protesters gather in downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

Bailey’s death prompted protests against police by some community members Monday who rallied with posters and chanted messages such as, “No justice, no peace.” That protest eventually turned violent, resulted in the arrests of two men, and had to be broken up by riot police.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.