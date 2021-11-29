Suspect involved in Coventry Drive, S. Academy shooting arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS — The juvenile suspect involved in a shooting that took place on Friday, Nov. 19, just before 6:00 am. in the area of Coventry Drive and South Academy Boulevard.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, detectives contacted a male inside a vehicle that had been shot at. The individual was parked near Highway 85 near South Academy Boulevard around 2:00 a.m. when someone had fired a weapon into the vehicle. The male received an injury to his arm as a result of the shooting.



On Sunday, Nov. 21, a juvenile was arrested for a charge of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. Upon further investigation, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, the same suspect was charged with Attempted Murder for the first shooting, and on Monday, Nov. 29, they were charged with Attempted Murder for the 2nd shooting.



Anyone with information on these cases are urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.