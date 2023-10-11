DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies were involved in a shooting and a pursuit that ended with one suspect in the hospital.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in a shooting in Thornton. The sheriff’s office said deputies were shot at, but it is not confirmed if they returned fire.

Following the shooting, deputies pursued the vehicle. The pursuit then ended in Castle Rock.

SkyFOX was over the scene where a heavy police presence surrounded a 7-Eleven off of Plum Creek Parkway and Wilcox Street. From the chopper’s view, a vehicle crashed through the front of the gas station.

The sheriff’s office said one suspect was shot and was taken to a local hospital. Another suspect was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office confirmed no deputies or officers were injured in the shooting.

If you are commuting around Castle Rock, expect delays at Plum Creek and Perry.

FOX31 has a crew on the way to learn more. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.