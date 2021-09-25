Suspect in Littleton officer shooting in custody, no injuries

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The suspect who allegedly shot a Littleton police officer on Monday has been taken into custody at 27th Avenue and Bromley Lane after an hours-long standoff with police. There are no injuries to any officers or to the suspect, police said.

Brighton Police Deputy Chief Matt Domenico said they received a tip around 3:45 p.m. that 33-year-old Rigoberto “Rigo” Valles Dominguez was possibly in the 1100 block of South 27th Avenue. When they arrived and attempted to contact him, he barricaded himself in the residence.

The area of 27th Avenue was shut down between Eagle Boulevard and Bromley Lane. Alternate routes suggested are Sable Boulevard and Prairie Center Parkway.

On Monday, Dominguez allegedly shot Littleton police officer David Snook at least three times. Because Snook was wearing body armor he survived and is expected to recover.

Rigoberto Dominguez is wanted on a warrant of attempted murder of a police officer after allegedly shooting an officer multiple times in Littleton On Sept. 21, 2021. (Credit: Littleton police)

Snook was responding to reports of a drive-by shooting call, and when he arrived two people believed to be involved ran from the vehicle.

Dominguez allegedly shot Snook when he ran after him into an apartment building.

Dominguez is believed to have eluded SWAT teams and investigators in the area for several hours before an armed carjacking.

