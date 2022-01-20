Suspect in hospital after reported shooting with CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened just before midnight Wednesday night.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were on patrol and parked near Soaring Eagles Elementary School when they heard what sounded like a bullet go by their cars so they checked the area.

Officers noticed a gray SUV speed away from the intersection of Sunnyhill Drive and Foxridge Drive. The SUV eventually turned into Colony Hills Apartments off of Patrick Road. According to police, when officers found the SUV they noticed a man nearby who matched the driver’s description.

CSPD said the suspect ran and then pointed a weapon at them. At least one officer fired at the suspect who was eventually taken into custody.

No officer was injured and the suspect is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One CSPD officer is now on paid leave while the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigates this officer-involved shooting.

This article will be updated when new information is released.