Suspect in custody after standoff in Pueblo West

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a standoff Friday afternoon in Pueblo West.

Deputies say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tenderfoot Lane, just east of Purcell Boulevard.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were trying to contact a suspect for an out-of-state agency when the suspect fired off multiple rounds toward deputies. The standoff in total, lasting about an hour.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were injured but are expected to recover. The suspect has since been taken into custody.

However, the area is still blocked off as the bomb unit checks out the home.

FOX21 has a crew headed to the scene, we will bring you updates when they become available.