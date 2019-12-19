Suspect in custody after 7-hour long standoff in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office responded to a barricaded suspect Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Noble Street and Chippewa Road on the east side of Colorado Springs.

SWAT was called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. The standoff ended around 9:20 p.m.

Officers said they tried to serve a felony arrest warrant for Kyle Miller who is considered armed and dangerous. He was wanted for several violent felonies.

Barricaded suspect on Noble Street taken into custody without incident. pic.twitter.com/mTDBegNFKa — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 19, 2019

The Sheriff’s Office warned people to stay inside and away from the doors and windows.