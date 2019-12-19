Suspect in custody after 7-hour long standoff in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office responded to a barricaded suspect Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Noble Street and Chippewa Road on the east side of Colorado Springs.
SWAT was called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. The standoff ended around 9:20 p.m.
Officers said they tried to serve a felony arrest warrant for Kyle Miller who is considered armed and dangerous. He was wanted for several violent felonies.
The Sheriff’s Office warned people to stay inside and away from the doors and windows.