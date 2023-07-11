(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said it has identified a suspect in the shooting of a teenager who was riding an ATV in Pueblo West on Sunday, June 18.

The teen was riding with a group near Platteville Boulevard, north of Littleton Drive, when one of the teens was shot in the chest. The teen was airlifted to the hospital, where PCSO said they are recovering.

PCSO sent a tweet on Tuesday, July 11 and said detectives had identified a suspect in the case, however no arrests have been made.

PCSO also said detectives investigated other reports of shots fired calls in the same area and those incidents have been resolved. PCSO thanked the public for their assistance in the case, and said the investigation is ongoing.