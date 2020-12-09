Suspect identified in deadly Hancock Expressway hit-and-run

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police have identified a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run that killed 52-year-old Rosalinda Jacquez.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Major Crash Team identified the suspect as 27-year-old Miguel Ulice Solis-Zuniga.

27-year-old Miguel Ulice Solis-Zuniga / Photo taken January 9, 2019

Police say on October 29, officers responded to a serious crash at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway, around 12:13 a.m. They found Jacquez, the sole occupant of a Honda sedan, had died from the crash.

Solis-Zuniga fled the scene on foot before the arrival of first responders, according to CSPD.

Detectives are looking for the whereabouts of Solis-Zuniga, who is believed to be the driver of the 1990 block Chevrolet Silverado that fatally struck Jacquez. He now has an active arrest warrant for felony hit-and-run.

According to officers, Solis-Zuniga has connections and a work history with construction/drywall businesses in Colorado Springs. Detectives believe he may still be in the area. Solis-Zuniga is described as being around 5’08” tall, 168lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about Mr. Solis-Zuniga’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1 immediately. Please do not attempt to detain, approach, or take him into custody.