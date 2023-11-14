Suspect faces Attempted Murder charges after investigation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect arrested for Felony Menacing earlier this month is facing additional charges, including Attempted Murder, for his suspected involvement in two Colorado Springs shootings.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said on Monday, Nov. 13 the Assault Unit obtained additional arrest warrants for 23-year-old Robert Marshall, who was already in custody at the El Paso County Jail. CSPD said Marshall was initially arrested on Nov. 8 for Felony Menacing following a road rage situation near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Beverly Place, which took place just days prior, on Nov. 3.

Courtesy: CSPD, photo is of Robert Marshall

Following his arrest, detectives continued to investigate his suspected involvement in two other shootings. Police said the first shooting happened on Constitution Avenue and Powers Boulevard on Oct. 24, where one person was shot and sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The other was a drive-by shooting that happened on Nov. 4 in the 3600 block of North Carefree Circle, near the intersection with North Academy Boulevard.

On Nov. 13, the Assault Unit obtained arrest warrants, charging Marshall, who was already in jail, with the additional shootings. Marshall is now facing charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Assault, Attempted Assault, and two counts of Illegal Discharge of a Weapon.