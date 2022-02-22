Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Liberty Point International School

UPDATE: Deputies made contact with the suspect after receiving a suspicious phone call. Confrontation ensued, and shots were fired.

The suspect has been pronounced deceased at the scene. One deputy has been injured but his injuries were not life-threatening. No students were injured in the confrontation.

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo Sheriff’s Office has announced that an officer-involved shooting has taken place at Liberty Point International School.

No students were involved in the incident. District 70 is currently working on student re-unification at this time.

