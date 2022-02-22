Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Liberty Point International School

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Pueblo County Police Department.

UPDATE: Deputies made contact with the suspect after receiving a suspicious phone call. Confrontation ensued, and shots were fired.

The suspect has been pronounced deceased at the scene. One deputy has been injured but his injuries were not life-threatening. No students were injured in the confrontation.

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo Sheriff’s Office has announced that an officer-involved shooting has taken place at Liberty Point International School.

No students were involved in the incident. District 70 is currently working on student re-unification at this time.

This article will be updated with further information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local