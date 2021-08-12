Suspect crashes into police cruiser, another car, in attempt to evade arrest in Colorado Springs

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

COLORADO SPRINGS — Late Wednesday night, Colorado Springs police officers responded to a call of a personal robbery with a weapon on South Meade Avenue. There, officers say they located the suspect’s vehicle, outside of a business, and began their pursuit.

Police say they had to end that pursuit due to risk to the public.

Officers say they discovered the suspect’s vehicle a short time later on Hillside Ridge Point. The suspect was inside the vehicle and would not comply with police commands.

Instead, police say, in an attempt to escape, the suspect crashed into their cruiser and another nearby vehicle, which was unoccupied, before attempting to run away.

Officers arrested Monta Smith and took them into custody.