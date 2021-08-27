Suspect connected with May 29, 2020 homicide arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Thursday, Aug. 26, the suspect connected with the murder of Samantha Morgan that took place on May 29, 2020 was arrested.

The suspect is 26-year-old Billy Joe Torrez, Jr. who was arrested and located in the 3400 block of REbecca Lane in Colorado Springs, Colo. by the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit, Canine Unit, Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and Armed Violent Offender Unit.

Torrez has been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.



This is an active investigation, so anyone with any information or who was a witness is invited to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.