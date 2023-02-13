(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect, identified as Samuel Rogers, after they tied to run from officers in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 13.

According to CSPD, around 3:50 a.m. on Monday, officers contacted suspicious vehicles in the 1500 block of Space Center Drive, east of North Powers Boulevard. Police said Rogers first tried to get away in a truck and then tried to run from officers.

Police said officers were able to take Rogers into custody, and said the suspect had a large amount of drugs on him and a handgun was also found in the suspect’s vehicle. According to police, Rogers had numerous warrants for his arrest.