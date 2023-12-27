(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect has been arrested after an overnight fire at a car wash in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, officers were called to the fire around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 in the 2700 block of North Powers Boulevard near the intersection with Constitution Avenue. Police said crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) quickly put out the flames before CSFD Arson investigators responded to the scene.

“Through a cooperative effort between CSPD and CSFD, suspect information was developed,” wrote CSPD. “Officers located and arrested the suspect, Adam Snyder, without incident.”

According to police, there were no injuries and CSFD continues to investigate the cause of the fire.