COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Robbery Unit has arrested a suspect in a multi-year bank robbery investigation in Colorado Springs.

CSPD said 30-year-old Lorenzo Herrera, of Colorado Springs, is charged with four counts of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Attempted Aggravated Robbery, in connection with the crimes.

According to CSPD, between October 2020 through December 2020, four banks in Colorado Springs were robbed by the same suspect. In each of the robberies, according to police, the suspect threatened to injure, kill, or shoot the victims, although weapons were never seen, and no victims were injured.

The robberies took place as follows, according to CSPD:

10/15/2020 – ENT Credit Union – 3100 block of Jet Wing Dr.

10/26/2020 – TCF Bank – 4300 block of North Academy Blvd.

11/17/2020 – Key Bank – 5700 block of North Academy Blvd.

12/28/2020 – Chase Bank – 4100 block Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

On Sept. 8, 2022, police said Huntington Bank located in the 4300 block of North Academy Blvd., was robbed by a male suspect under similar circumstances as the 2020 robberies. Upon gathering evidence and investigating, detectives determined Herrera had committed all five robberies.

On Sept. 22, after obtaining an arrest warrant for Herrera, Robbery Unit detectives, K-9 officers, and patrol officers were able to locate Herrera and take him into custody without incident.