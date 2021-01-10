Suspect arrested after shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man in Pueblo early Sunday morning, according to Pueblo Police.

Around 2:00 a.m., officers were called to the northeast side of Pueblo at Fearnow Ave.

Neighbors called police and said a man was banging on their door saying he had been shot, but they didn’t open the door and instead called police.

When officers arrived, they stopped a car on 13th Street. The driver had a felony warrant out of El Paso County.

Officers saw a rifle on the floorboard and saw a bullet hole in the car’s back window, according to police.

The suspect was arrested for stealing the car, the warrant, and other charges related to the gun.

The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital.