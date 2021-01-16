Suspect arrested after fatal shooting near Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting near Monument.

On January 14, around 4:30 p.m., Palmer Lake PD and the El Paso County Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Highway 105.

Approximate location: 700 block of Highway 105.

Police say an adult woman was found dead from a gunshot wound.

35-year-old Jose Alfredo Romero was arrested by authorities on Friday, January 15.

Romero was booked into the El Paso County Jail with the charge of First Degree Murder.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is urged to contact the Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666.