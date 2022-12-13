(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man has been arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) on charges of attempted murder after a woman was allegedly shot in the head and survived.

According to EPSO on Saturday, Nov. 26, around 4:30 p.m. deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hampton South near South Academy Boulevard, in the Stratmoor Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County.

When deputies arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head. She was then taken to the hospital for treatment and survived.

Courtesy: El Paso county Sherrif’s Office

Based on the investigation, detectives identified 41-year-old Robert Cadaret as the alleged suspect.

Cadaret was arrested on Friday, Dec. 9, and booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, First Degree Burglary, Aggravated Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon By a Previous Offender.