(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — An employee of Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up in Colorado Springs has been arrested for alleged Sexual Assault on a Child, and now the Fountain Police Department (FPD) is actively looking for additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to the case.

According to FPD, on Oct. 31, 2023, detectives began an investigation into the report of a sexual assault on a child that occurred in 2014. Soon after the investigation began, additional victims were discovered.

Police said the suspect was identified as 76-year-old Carl Ray Jordan, who was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Fountain Police Department. Jordan was later booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on charges of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust and Aggravated Incest.

Courtesy: FPD, photo is of 76-year-old Carl Ray Jordan

For the past four years, Jordan was an employee of Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up located in Colorado Springs, according to police. “Detectives are actively seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case, or information about previously unreported incidents involving Mr. Jordan,” wrote FPD.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective Tori Slater at (719) 382-4288 or email at tslater@fountainpd.com. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-(800) 222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.