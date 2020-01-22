Survivor speaks out during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

COLORADO SPRINGS — About 4,000 women every year die from cervical cancer in the U.S. and about 266,000 women die worldwide.

Cervical cancer is 100 percent preventable through vaccines and regular tests.

January is cervical cancer awareness month.

HPV causes cervical cancer. The HPV vaccine is recommended for girls and boys ages 9 to 45.

Women starting at age 21 should begin cervical cancer screening.

If you are diagnosed and need resources, contact Cervical Cancer Colorado Connection.

FOX21’s Carly Moore sat down with a cervical cancer survivor and explains resources in the community for those who can’t afford preventative tests.

