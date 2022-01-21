Surveillance footage helps prevent possible shooting in downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Officers were alerted to a verbal disturbance outside a nightclub in downtown Colorado Springs involving bar staff and a group of people early Friday morning, after checking out a surveillance camera.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Area Response Team officers saw a man pull out a handgun from his car parked in front of the nightclub on N. Tejon Street around 2 a.m. while challenging others to a fight.

Police quickly arrived to the area and when officers made contact with the group the suspect ran off. After a short foot pursuit, he was arrested about three blocks away, according to CSPD.

A loaded handgun was found at the scene. The suspect, Allen Carley, had been previously convicted of a felony and was charged with possession of weapons by a previous offender. Also, CSPD had two felony warrants for Carley. He now remains in the El Paso County Jail.