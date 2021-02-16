Supporting heroes and their families: Actor, Humanitarian Gary Sinise launches wellness network to transform lives

DENVER — Actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise and his Foundation announce the launch of a cognitive health and mental wellness network providing transformative care to veterans and first responders experiencing post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries, and substance abuse: the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network.

The Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network builds on the work of the Marcus Institute for Brain Health and the Boulder Crest Foundation’s Warrior PATHH program, and will establish 20 treatment sites nationwide to serve thousands of veterans, first responders, and their families.

According to the Gary Sinise Foundatio, traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress afflict nearly 1 out of every 3 military personnel deployed to war zones since 2001.

An estimated 30% of our nation’s first responders are also dealing with depression and post-traumatic stress.

The Colorado location will be located at the Marcus Institute for Brain Health (MIBH) at the Anschutz Medical Center up in Denver.

>>Click here to learn how to apply for the program or to donate.