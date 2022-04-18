COLORADO SPRINGS — A local business offering handmade gifts and art classes is hoping you and your family can stop by. Meraki Springs in Old Colorado City has been operating for just over year, and opened in March of 2021.

Meraki Springs is located at the corner of Colorado Avenue and 27th Street, and offers everything from handmade jewelry, to art classes for adults and children, and unique gifts for the entire family. FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson took a tour inside, and got a glimpse of what to expect.