Super Tuesday: Why Pueblo’s vote matters

PUEBLO, Colo. — Historically seen as a ‘swing’ state, Colorado will play an important role in the 2020 election. But, what many people don’t know, is the critical role Pueblo voters can play in determining how the state will lean on election day.

Pueblo, with its large percentage of unafilliated voters, is considered a ‘swing’ county.

Voters there elected President Donald Trump, in 2016, by just half a percent. But, in the presidential elections in 2012 and 2008, they showed up, in force, for President Barack Obama.

Republican Senator Cory Gardner beat out Democrat Mark Udall in 2014. Gardner lost Pueblo, in that race, by less than one percentage point.

The Democratic Watch Party in Pueblo begins Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Democratic headquarters at 9th and Elizabeth.

