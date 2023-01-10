(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs City Council is voting Tuesday evening, Jan. 10 on whether or not the proposed Sunset Amphitheater can be built.

The $40-million project will be an 8,000-seat, open-air amphitheater in northern El Paso County.

A plan for the amphitheater was originally announced in early 2022. It is modeled to be Colorado Springs’ own scenic concert venue, like Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheater, with Pikes Peak against the backdrop of the stage.

The City Planning Commission approved plans for the project, but an appeal of the project is on the agenda for Tuesday evening.

