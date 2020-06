EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Sunday, June 14, is Flag Day and Afforadable Flags and Fireworks in El Paso County is hosted a flag swap.

Meaning that if you had flag that’s faded or worn out, you can bring it in and exchange it with a brand new one. Colorado winds tend to tear up flags quite a bit,.

The owner of Affordable Flags & Fireworks, Jody Ilett, said when a flag is torn, faded or worn out it should be replaced.

Ilett also said flags that need to be retired should be respectfully burned.