Summit of Pikes Peak closed to all visitors March 22 through May 23

Closure will allow for final construction of the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex

COLORADO SPRINGS – Come Monday, March 22, the Pikes Peak summit will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic until May 23. The closure is for all visitors’ and workers’ safety as the Pikes Peak Summit Complex enters the final phase of construction.

During this time, heavy equipment will be moving boulders throughout the site in preparation for final grading and paving. Also, it’s expected that the existing 1960s-era Summit House will be ready for demolition sometime in the next two weeks.

Throughout the closure, weather permitting, Pikes Peak Highway visitors will be able to park at Devils Playground for views from 13,500 feet and hike various trails. Hikers will not be able to access the summit and be prepared to hike back down either the Crags Trail or Barr Trail. Signage indicating the temporary summit closure will be present on both trails.

The new Summit Visitor Center is expected to open in early summer 2021.