DENVER (KDVR) — If you are planning a trip to Rocky Mountain National Park this summer, there are a few important things to know.

From park fees to reservations and more, we have everything you need to know.

Park passes

There are different options for park entrance fees, depending on what type of vehicle you’re driving or if you’re riding a bike or walking.

If you want to buy an annual pass to RMNP, it will cost you $70.

Here’s a look at the pass breakdown:

One-day vehicle entrance: $30 (single, non-commercial vehicle with a capacity of less than 16 passengers)

One-day person entrance, which includes walk-ins and bicyclists: $15

One-day motorcycle pass: $25

Seven-day vehicle entrance pass: $35

Seven-day motorcycle entrance pass: $30

You can also buy your park pass online before you visit.

Timed entry permit reservation

If you are planning to visit RMNP from May 26 to Oct. 22, you will need a timed entry reservation. There are two options:

Park access: Needed to enter most areas of RMNP, excluding the Bear Lake Road Corridor, from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Park Access Plus: includes Bear Lake Road Corridor: Include access to the Bear Lake Road Corridor. Required between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The timed entry permit is charged per vehicle, not per person.

The timed entry permits will be released on the following dates and are on a first-come, first-served basis:

For May 26 through June 30, reservations will be released on May 1

For July 1 through July 31, reservations will be released on June 1

For Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, reservations will be released on July 1

For Sept. 1 through Sept. 31, reservations will be released on Aug. 1

For Oct. 1 through Oct. 22, reservations will be released on Sept. 1

You can make your reservation on the Recreation.gov mobile app or by calling (877) 444-6777.

Once you enter RMNP during your entry reservation, you can stay as long as you want. You don’t have to leave at a set time.

Cashless fee system

The National Park Service said that starting on June 1, RMNP will transition to a fully cashless fee system. When that happens, the park will only accept mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees.

If you are visiting and are only able to pay with cash, you may buy a prepaid pass from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature Store at the Beaver Meadows, Fall River, or Kawuneeche Visitor centers.

Are there free entrance days?

Yes, there are some free entrance days this summer at RMNP. Here’s a look at when those are:

Aug. 4, 2023: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Sept. 23, 2023: National Public Lands Day

Hiker Shuttle

Another change coming to RMNP is the Hiker Shuttle, which will provide a way for hikers to get to their destination without a timed entry permit.

According to the park, shuttle service begins May 26 and will run seven days a week through Sept. 4 taking hikers to trailheads along the Bear Lake Road Corridor. Beginning Sept. 9, the shuttle will run Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 22.

It provides service from the Estes Park Visitor Center and takes passengers into the park to Rocky Mountain National Park’s Park & Ride Transit Hub on Bear Lake Road. From there, passengers can use the Bear Lake or Moraine Park shuttles to reach trailhead destinations along the Bear Lake Road Corridor.

Passengers will need to reserve Hiker Shuttle Tickets as well as a parking pass. There is a $2 reservation fee, but you can reserve up to four Hiker Shuttle tickets on one reservation, per day. Each passenger must have a ticket to ride, regardless of age.