(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County is hosting the Suicide Prevention Summit along with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) on Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Berger Hall at the UCCS campus.

The Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County said admission is free and lunch will be provided. Space is limited, so those interested in attending must register ahead of the event.

The Summit will highlight the work that is happening in the community around suicide prevention and will include presentations and panels on Youth and Young Adults, LGBTQIA2+, Older Adults, Veterans, Faith Communities, Men, and Crisis Response Services.

The Summit will feature suicide prevention initiatives, create opportunities to learn about connecting in safe spaces, and offer guests concrete actions that individuals and organizations can do to prevent suicide.

The Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County encourages public health professionals, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, businesses, faith-based groups, veteran organizations, academic entities, law enforcement, emergency responders, suicide survivors, suicide loss survivors, and community members to register and attend the event.