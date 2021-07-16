Suds for Kids: Fundraiser for Children’s Hospital Colorado

COLORADO – The annual charity event, Suds for Kids, was raising money Friday for the Children’s Hospital Colorado with a charity car wash.

All the donations go to the Children’s Hospital Colorado and a local tax and accounting firm, WCG, is matching the donations. WCG chose to give back to the hospital because some employees have special ties to the hospital.

“The Children’s Hospital Colorado is a big part of the reason my youngest son is still alive. My son was diagnosed with acute leukemia when he was ten. And he had three and a half years of chemotherapy,” said Roberta Bertrand, an agent with WCG.

Bertrand is hoping to help families with similar stories, starting with this fundraiser. The donations fund research for the Children’s Hospital and its medical functions.

“We’re just hoping to do our part to help with the research they do there. And there are many people that can’t afford to get treatment there and our donations can help,” Bertrand said.

According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, only 4% of government cancer research funding goes directly towards childhood cancer and finding better treatment plans for kids.

“Some of his treatments were rated for adult chemo and he just had to use it and get sick from it because they didn’t have it for kids,” Bertrand added.

Just one reason this charity car wash is so important to volunteers and the children’s hospital.

“Everyone needs help but especially the little ones. My heart goes out to them if they need a helping hand. No gift is too small, whether it be a dollar or a hundred dollars. You give what you can give,” said Teresa Ojeda, who donated at the charity wash.

“If it wasn’t for Children’s Hospital’s research and the amazing doctors there, my son probably wouldn’t have just graduated high school and celebrated his 4-year cancer-free anniversary,” Bertrand said.

The group has raised around $8,000 from Friday’s charity car wash, thanks to the community and WCG.