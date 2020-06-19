Successful second annual UCHealth Memorial Hospital Blood Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — The COVID-19 pandemic has created critical blood shortages in the United States but the need for donors remains and a variety of patients need blood as part of the life-saving treatment.

On Thursday, UCHealth Memorial Hospital held its second annual blood drive for anyone who wanted to volunteer their time and donate.

Health officials say at this time, the blood shortage is not due to unusually high demand for blood products. The problem is a lack of supply so a big turnout was crucial.

“We’ve been doing this for two years now, and this is the only event where we’ve had all appointments taken,” UCHealth Hospital Phlemotomist Gabrielle Clem said. “We’ve never had that happen before that truly shows how the community is banning team, coworkers are banning together to truly save lives so that is an amazing opportunity that we are doing in a crazy time of need.”

The blood donations also go to new mothers who may have experienced complications during delivery, patients with cancer who require blood as part of their regular treatment regimen, and car crash victims.