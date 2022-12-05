(COLORADO) — A recent WalletHub study compared all 50 states on indicators of job-market strength, opportunity, and a healthy economy and Colorado was number four on the list.

WalletHub’s study compared states on two dimensions; Job Market and Economic Environment.

Across the two dimensions were 35 relevant metrics graded on a 100-point scale. WalletHub looked at metrics such as; job opportunities, employment growth, median annual income, and monthly average starting salary

According to WalletHub, the top five states for job opportunities are;

Washington Vermont New Hampshire Colorado Minnesota

Governor Jared Polis tweeted about the study on Sunday, Dec. 4 writing in part, “Colorado is 2022’s 4th best state for jobs, in a recent study from the personal finance outlet WalletHub. Let’s get to number one!”

Colorado scored 65.38 based on WalletHub’s comparison methodology, coming in as the second-best state in the Job Market category, and 14th for the Economic Environment category.