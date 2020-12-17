Students struggle with math during pandemic, study shows

COLORADO SPRINGS — The flurry of a pandemic-ravaged school year is showing up on report cards as the end of the first full semester of school in the age of COVID-19 comes near.

The Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) conducts nationwide tests of over 4 million students every year on two fronts—following individual students as they progress through grade levels and how each grade level progresses as the same schools.

This year’s results show that reading scores are on par for grades 3-8, but math performance dropped five to ten percentile points.

“What we know about math as a subject is it’s very sequential,” said Karyn Lewis (Ph.D.), a senior research scientist with NWEA, “If you miss step a and b when you get to step c, d, and e, you’re going to struggle. And, there may have been some unfinished learning last spring when schools initially shut down that we’re now seeing the evidence of as kids test this fall.”

Lewis says, if her home is any indication, it may be easier for parents to encourage reading than to delve into math homework with their students.

The study, released earlier this month, is in sorts a follow up to a study NWEA conducted in April, as schools just began to close down at the beginning of the pandemic.

That earlier study projected larger decreases in Math and Reading, based on the slump in performance the organization measures when students return from summer break.

“It wasn’t quite the wrecking ball that many of us expected, in particular in reading,” Lewis said.

One of the most telling pieces of learning in the pandemic doesn’t show up in the data. Lewis says their assessment reached less black, Latinx, lower-achieving, and lower-income students than in years past—the similar groups hardest hit by the pandemic and the shutdowns to slow its spread.

“This is concerning in and of itself that these kids are disengaging with the assessment and potentially disengaging with school altogether. It also places an asterisk on our results that we don’t have a complete picture of what’s happening across the nation because these kids are missing from our analysis. The potential is there that we’re underestimating the impacts of the pandemic on achievement,” Lewis voiced.

Lewis says teachers, schools, and administrators’ efforts are “heroic” for being able to move a classroom virtually, maintain in-person learning, or a combination of both.

She says the results don’t show a failure of the education system, rather the reality of operating it in a pandemic.

“This is just what it looks like for kids to survive a pandemic. We have no baseline; none of us have been through this before,” she said, “This is what it looks like for kids who are just trying their best to make it through a pandemic.”