Students soar to space in Pueblo during The American Rocketry Challenge’s final competition

PUBELO, Colo. — The competition is out of this world in Pueblo as 615 teams compete in the National Finals of The American Rocketry Challenge.

Saturday marks an important day as secondary school students students from Air Capital STEM Club in Witchita, KS, meet at the Hudson Ranch Rocket Launch Site in Pueblo to launch their final flights.

Pueblo serves as one of 10 regional launch sites for The American Rocketry Challenge. The challenge consists of 100 teams from across the country that are chasing $100,000 in cash, prizes, and the title of National Champion.

The American Rocketry Challenge requires teams of 3-10 middle school or high school students to build and fly a model rocket that meets challenging design requirements and precise targets for altitude and flight duration. This year’s rules require teams to build and launch a rocket carrying one raw egg to an altitude of 800 feet that stays airborne for 40-43 seconds. The rocket must return to the ground safely and with the egg intact. The requirements are slightly modified for the two launches at the national finals.

Saturday’s competition is scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.