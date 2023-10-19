(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to several medical calls on Thursday morning, Oct. 19 at Sabin Middle School in Colorado Springs after several students reportedly vaped a highly concentrated marijuana substance.

According to Devra Ashby, Chief Communications Officer for Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11), several first responders were called by the District after the students were experiencing concerning medical symptoms.

“There were eight students who were reported to have vaped a highly concentrated marijuana substance,” said Ashby. “Three were transported for further evaluation; the others were evaluated at the school.”

Ashby said the families of the students involved are being notified.

Sabin Middle School is located in the 3600 block of North Carefree Circle, just east of North Carefree and North Academy Boulevard.

