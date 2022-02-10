Students hold second protest at Mitchell High School

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mitchell High School students held another protest today, calling for the removal of faculty and staff that have reportedly covered up sexual assault at the school.

Taken by FOX21 News Michael Duran.

Today’s protest follows one on the same subject that took place on Tuesday, Feb. 8, which resulted in the suspension of several students.

FOX21 News reached out to school administration on Wednesday, Feb. 9, and received the following response from District 11’s chief communications officer Devra Ashby: