Students hold second protest at Mitchell High School

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mitchell High School students held another protest today, calling for the removal of faculty and staff that have reportedly covered up sexual assault at the school.
Today’s protest follows one on the same subject that took place on Tuesday, Feb. 8, which resulted in the suspension of several students.
FOX21 News reached out to school administration on Wednesday, Feb. 9, and received the following response from District 11’s chief communications officer Devra Ashby:
I’m not permitted to comment regarding disciplinary action for any D11 student. That said, below I detail guidance for school administrators outlining how peaceful protests are approached throughout D11. Whenever a peaceful protest turns into a heightened situation, though, if demonstrations are on district property, steps may be taken to ensure the safety of all students and consequences may be placed on those who escalate the situation.Devra Ashby, D11 Chief Communications Officer