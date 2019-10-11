Student creates Instagram page to spread positive messages

COLORADO SPRINGS- A student at District 11 is using social media in a different way to help uplift his fellow classmates.

“Probably one of the best feelings is to wake up in the morning, check your Instagram and see you’re tagged in a post,” Jaden Hansen, a Junior at Coronado High School said.

Hansen started an Instagram account called, “Coronado Compliments” and he’s the sole runner of it, but he relies on fellow classmates to send in the anonymous posts.

The students submit the comments through a website called Tellonym then Hansen goes on their and screenshots the positive posts. From there he puts them on the Instagram account and tags the people named in the post.

“It’s great to receive positive feedback about yourself especially when you don’t always get that,” Hansen said.

Since starting the page in March he has gained nearly 500 followers. Up until a few weeks ago, he remained anonymous as the account owner until the Coronado High School Cougar news did a story on him.

“The thing is I didn’t even hear about it until I was mentioned in it,” Sophomore Matthew Cline said.

Someone sent in a nice message about Cline, which Cline said made his whole day.

“It’s this nice little compliment that made me feel a lot better that day,” Cline said.

Hansen said some other local schools have also started their own positive Instagram post pages.

“If we can do something like that our high school educational system would be a much more positive environment for many teenagers across the country,” Hansen said.

He wants other schools across the nation to jump on board. He’s telling them to use the hashtag #HighSchoolCompliments to help spread the word.