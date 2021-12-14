Strong storm to cause travel impacts across southern Colorado Wednesday

Winds could gust as high as 60 to 80 m.p.h. on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS – A powerful storm system moving out of southern California and into the southern Rockies will mean snow, strong winds and high fire danger for southern Colorado.

Very strong and potentially damaging winds are becoming more likely on Wednesday. West winds gusting to 60 to 80 m.p.h. are possible with the potential for a few gusts beyond that. These wind speeds could bring down some tree branches and could cause some power outages. Blowing dust will also be possible, particularly in open areas. Travel will be difficult for lightweight and high profile vehicles.

The timing of the strongest winds will be from around 4:00 a.m. until 6:00 a.m. in the mountains and from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. along the I-25 corridor and 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for the plains.

Due to the very strong winds anticipated, a High Wind Warning is in effect for much of the area from Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon. Please secure any loose objects such as patio furniture and trash cans.

High Wind Warning in effect Wednesday AM to Wednesday PM

Humidity levels will be quite low along with the strong winds, making fire danger very high to critical across much of the area. Because of this, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the area. Any fire that starts will quickly get out of control as conditions will be favorable for rapid fire growth and spread. The Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Red Flag Warning in effect Wednesday

Along the front responsible for the winds, some heavy mountain snow will occur late tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall rates in the mountains may approach 2 to 3 inches per hour. This, combined with strong winds, will make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible.

Intense snow possible in the mountains early Wednesday

As the front moves into the foothills and I-25 corridor, there could be a few brief, intense snow squalls that would create very low visibility and could drop a quick 1/2 inch or more of snow along with strong, gusty winds which could significantly impact travel in localized areas for short amounts of time.

Some snow squalls possible along the foothills and I-25 corridor early Wednesday

