(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Story Coffee has opened a second location in Colorado Springs, officially celebrating its grand opening in Old Colorado City on Friday, April 7.

The new location is at 2752 West Colorado Avenue. FOX21 News Photojournalist Dimitri Tobar got a preview of the new location in Old Colorado City. The grand opening celebrations will continue through Wednesday, April 12.

Story Coffee’s original location is at 120 East Bijou, near Acacia Park downtown.